Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Shanghai exchange warns of increasing market volatility
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Shanghai exchange warns of increasing market volatility

China's Shanghai exchange warns of increasing market volatility

FILE PHOTO: A company logo of Shanghai Futures Exchange is displayed at a booth during LME Week Asia in Hong Kong, China June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

03 Mar 2022 05:59PM (Updated: 03 Mar 2022 05:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Shanghai Futures Exchange and its Shanghai International Energy Exchange unit warned investors of recent market volatility after commodities futures prices jumped this week.

"Recently, the market volatility has increased. All parties concerned shall manage risks in a sound manner and make rational investment decisions," the exchanges said in a statement on Thursday.

The exchanges are both known for their base metals and energy derivatives contracts, some of which are open to overseas investors for trade.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by David Goodman)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us