China's Shanghai exchange warns of increasing market volatility

BEIJING : China's Shanghai Futures Exchange and its Shanghai International Energy Exchange unit warned investors of recent market volatility after commodities futures prices jumped this week.

"Recently, the market volatility has increased. All parties concerned shall manage risks in a sound manner and make rational investment decisions," the exchanges said in a statement on Thursday.

The exchanges are both known for their base metals and energy derivatives contracts, some of which are open to overseas investors for trade.

