Business

China's Shanghai to ramp up high-tech investments
China's Shanghai to ramp up high-tech investments

FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows the Lujiazui financial district and other buildings along the Huangpu river amid a lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Shanghai, China March 30, 2022. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Aly Song

25 Apr 2023 01:48PM (Updated: 25 Apr 2023 01:51PM)
BEIJING : China's financial hub of Shanghai will promote investments in specialized technology including chip design, circuitry and artificial intelligence as the country pushes forward with a move toward tech self-reliance.

The city plans to provide investment help for certain qualified semiconductor projects with up to 100 million yuan ($14.47 million)in support, a statement from the government said.

The broad aim is to boost investments, enhance industrial development and speed up the construction of modern industrial systems, the government said.

($1 = 6.9100 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

