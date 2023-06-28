Logo
China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech opens books for $208 million Hong Kong IPO - term sheet
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a screen displaying the Hang Seng stock index outside Hong Kong Exchanges, in Hong Kong, China July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Lam Yik

28 Jun 2023 01:11PM (Updated: 28 Jun 2023 02:21PM)
SYDNEY : China's Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Pharmaceutical is looking to raise $208.6 million in a Hong Kong initial public offering, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The company is selling 22.44 million shares in a price range of HK$60.60 to HK$72.80 ($7.74-$9.30) each, the term sheet showed.

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Five cornerstone investors have subscribed for shares worth $67.3 million in the deal.

Final pricing is due to be set on Tuesday, and the stock is scheduled to start trading on the Hong Kong exchange on July 11, according to the term sheet.

($1 = 7.8300 Hong Kong dollars)

(This story has been corrected to add dollar sign in paragraph 4)

Source: Reuters

