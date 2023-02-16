Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Sinochem denies report of Pirelli stake sale
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Sinochem denies report of Pirelli stake sale

16 Feb 2023 10:26PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 10:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : China's Sinochem Holdings Corp, the biggest investor in Pirelli & C SpA, on Thursday denied a report that it planned to sell its 37 per cent stake in the Italian tyremaker.

Bloomberg had reported on Wednesday that the Chinese state-owned oil-to-chemicals group was in the early stages of reviewing its holding in Pirelli, adding that Sinochem may pursue a full or partial sale of the stake or opt to divest over time on the market.

"The report saying Sinochem weighs sale of its stake in Pirelli is not true. Sinochem does not have any plan to sell its stake in Pirelli," the company said in a statement.

The statement was issued by Marco Polo International Italy, the vehicle through which the stake is held.

Pirelli shares pared gains after the statement and stood up by 1.5 per cent at 1340 GMT.

(Writing by Keith Weir; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.