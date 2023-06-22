Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Sinochem expected to keep Pirelli stake despite Italy curbs -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Sinochem expected to keep Pirelli stake despite Italy curbs -sources

China's Sinochem expected to keep Pirelli stake despite Italy curbs -sources

FILE PHOTO: A tyre produced by the Italian company Pirelli is on display at a dealership in Moscow, Russia, March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

22 Jun 2023 09:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Chinese state-owned Sinochem Group is expected to keep its stake in Pirelli despite a move by the Italian government to limit its influence at the tyre maker, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Rome last week intervened over a governance agreement at Pirelli between largest shareholder Sinochem and fellow investor Camfin, using "golden power" legislation that protects key national assets.

The ruling gave Camfin permanent power to designate the company's CEO and effective control over strategy but stopped short of demanding Chinese state-owned Sinochem cut its stake or freezing its voting rights.

Camfin, the vehicle of Italian businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera, who has led Pirelli since 1992, holds a 14.1 per cent stake while Sinochem has a 37 per cent holding.

The ruling leaves Sinochem with little say in Pirelli's management, one of the sources said, but the company will still likely stay a long-term investor.

Sinochem declined to comment on Thursday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.