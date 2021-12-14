Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Sinopec adds new shale gas reserve at Fuling field
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Sinopec adds new shale gas reserve at Fuling field

China's Sinopec adds new shale gas reserve at Fuling field

A man stands next to a logo of Sinopec, or China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation, at an expo on rubber technology in Shanghai, China September 19, 2018. Picture taken September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT.

14 Dec 2021 04:14PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 04:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec, said on Tuesday it has added 104.88 billion cubic metres (bcm) of newly proven natural gas reserve at the Baima Block in Fuling shale gas field in China's southwestern Sichuan basin.

The new reserve, certified by the Ministry of Natural Resources, drives the field's total proven reserve to nearly 900 bcm, accounting for 34per cent of China's total proven shale gas reserves, Sinopec said in a statement.

The highest cumulative gas output of a single well at the Baima Block exceeded 30 million cubic metres, as of end-November, which is at a relatively high level among China's domestic atmospheric shale gas wells and confirms "a good prospect" for profitable development, the firm said.

The Fuling shale gas field has launched 643 wells, churning out more than 41.2 bcm of natural gas. Fuling is China's first commercially developed large-scale shale gas field.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us