China's Sinopec to develop four new shale gas wells at Fuling field -Xinhua
FILE PHOTO: A man takes pictures of models displayed at the Sinopec booth during the 2021 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

01 Feb 2022 05:56PM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 05:56PM)
China Petroleum and Chemical Corp, known as Sinopec, will develop four new shale gas wells at the southwestern Fuling field, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

Sinopec said the wells would add 180,000 cubic meters of daily gas supply, boosting the total daily output of the field to nearly 20 million cubic meters, Xinhua reported.

The Fuling field is in China's southwestern Sichuan basin.

The increased output will be enough to meet the daily energy demand of about 40 million households, Xinhua reported Sinopec as saying.  

The Fuling field has become a clean energy source for more than 70 cities along the Yangtze River, it added.

(Reporting by Engen Tham; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

