China's smartphone makers chip away at Samsung, Apple's Russian market share
China's smartphone makers chip away at Samsung, Apple's Russian market share

FILE PHOTO: A man uses a smartphone on an embankment of the Neva River in Saint Petersburg, Russia April 24, 2022. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov

09 Jun 2022 09:57PM (Updated: 09 Jun 2022 09:57PM)
China's market share in the Russian smartphone market jumped significantly in May as manufacturers like Apple and Samsung paused new sales in Russia and Western sanctions weighed on the Russian economy.

Chinese manufacturers Xiaomi, Realme and Honor accounted for 42 per cent of Russia's smartphone sales in May 2022, according to data from mobile network MTS shared with Reuters, - up from 28 per cent during the same month last year.

South Korea's Samsung lost its spot as the market leader, with 14 per cent of devices sold versus 28 per cent last year, and Apple's share dropped to 9 per cent from 12 per cent.

Overall smartphone sales were down 26 per cent year-on-year, MTS said, as Western sanctions and supply chain disruptions have severely hit Russia's consumer economy.

Apple and Samsung stopped new product sales in Russia after Moscow sent its army into Ukraine in late February, but retailers have been able to use up existing stocks.

The Kremlin has also moved to allow Russian companies to ship in some products, including smartphones, without the license holder's permission in a so-called "parallel imports" scheme.

Source: Reuters

