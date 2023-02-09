Logo
China's SMIC Q4 revenue up 2% yoy to $1.6 billion, FY revenues reach $7.27 billion
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) is seen at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

09 Feb 2023 08:30PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2023 08:30PM)
SHANGHAI : Chinese chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) saw revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 reach $1.62 billion, up from $1.58 billion the same quarter one year prior according to a market filing published on Thursday.

Gross profit was $518.7 million, down from $552.8 million the same quarter one year ago.

Revenue for the full year 2022 reached $7.273 billion, a 33.6 per cent year-on-year increase and a record high for the company, though below analyst estimates.

Source: Reuters

