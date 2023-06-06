China's Southeast Asia development spending lags rivals

BEIJING : The Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and Japan all spend more than China on development financing in Southeast Asia, a report from the Lowy Institute think tank showed, after COVID-19 disrupted Beijing's spending.

Until 2019, China had led development finance in Southeast Asia, the country's largest export partner, because of its dominance in infrastructure investment. That was made more difficult by the pandemic, meaning other lenders overtook China as they continued to provide budget support.

In 2021, the world's second largest economy provided just 14 per cent of the region's official development finance in 2021, down from 24 per cent in 2015, the think tank said.

Tuesday's report also found a gap between China's project commitments and its actual disbursements, with Beijing only extending financing 40 per cent of the time between 2015 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the slowing of its economy during the pandemic meant China's two main policy banks slowed new loan issuance overseas.

The vast majority of Chinese financing took the form of non-concessional loans from China Export Import Bank and China Development Bank, the Institute said, with three-quarters of the around $5.5 billion China paid out annually going towards infrastructure construction.

Chinese assistance was also found to be concentrated across certain nations, with Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia and Thailand receiving the largest share, while other lenders provided more balanced support across the region and in areas beyond infrastructure.

China remains by far the biggest infrastructure financier in Southeast Asia, according to the report. It spent $4 billion a year between 2015 and 2021, while Japan spent $2.5 billion and the World Bank just over $1 billion in the same period.