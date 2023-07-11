Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Southern Grid sees electricity demand surge to record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Southern Grid sees electricity demand surge to record

11 Jul 2023 03:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING :China Southern Power Grid saw power demand soar to a record 226 gigawatts (GW) on Monday, according to a post on the grid company's official Weibo account on Tuesday.

Demand on the Southern Grid, which serves five southern provinces including economic powerhouse Guangdong, is expected to peak at 245 GW this summer, a year-on-year increase of 10 per cent, the grid company added.

Electricity demand typically surges in the summer months as higher temperatures push up household use of air conditioning.

On the same day, Chinese state-owned power generator China Energy reported that its total daily electricity output hit a new record of 4,090 gigawatt hours on Monday as they sought to meet surging loads in the south and east of the country, state media outlet Xinhua said on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.