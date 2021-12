BEIJING : China's sow herd at the end of November was 4.7per cent higher than the previous year at 42.96 million heads, the agriculture ministry said late on Thursday.

The size of the herd was down 1.2per cent from the previous month, according to the latest data released on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

