China's soybean imports in Jan-Feb rise 4.1per cent from previous year
FILE PHOTO: Soybeans stocks are seen in Rio Verde, Goias state, Brazil January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Jose Roberto Gomes

07 Mar 2022 11:41AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 11:41AM)
BEIJING : China's soybean imports in the first two months of 2022 rose from the previous year, customs data showed on Monday.

China, the world's top importer of soybeans, brought in 13.94 tonnes of the oilseed in the Jan-Feb period, up 4.1per cent from 13.41 million tonnes in the previous year, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The arrivals were larger than what the market had expected, as adverse weather cut new crops and delayed exports in Brazil, top supplier of soybeans to China.

China does not break out separate import figures for the first two months of the year due to the impact of the Lunar New Year holiday.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

