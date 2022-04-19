China's state asset regulator vows to ensure debt risks of centrally administered state firms controllable
BEIJING : China's state asset regulator vowed on Tuesday to ensure that the debt risks of centrally administered state-owned enterprises are controllable.
Peng Huagang, spokesman for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, told a news conference that the commission will push the liability ratio of deeply indebted firms back to a reasonable level as soon as possible.
Source: Reuters
