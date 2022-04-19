Logo
China's state asset regulator vows to ensure debt risks of centrally administered state firms controllable
Business

19 Apr 2022 04:19PM (Updated: 19 Apr 2022 04:24PM)
BEIJING : China's state asset regulator vowed on Tuesday to ensure that the debt risks of centrally administered state-owned enterprises are controllable.

Peng Huagang, spokesman for the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, told a news conference that the commission will push the liability ratio of deeply indebted firms back to a reasonable level as soon as possible.

Source: Reuters

