China's state planner holds meeting with private firms, including Baidu
China's state planner holds meeting with private firms, including Baidu

China's state planner holds meeting with private firms, including Baidu

FILE PHOTO: Baidu sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

10 Jul 2023 02:35PM (Updated: 10 Jul 2023 02:43PM)
(Corrects to clarify Li Qiang is head of the State Council, not state planner)

BEIJING : China's state planner said on Monday it held a meeting with private firms including Baidu and LONGi Green Energy Technology.

The next step will be to continue to improve the communication mechanism with private enterprises and address the specific demands raised by them in a targeted manner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement.

This is the second round of dialogue between the NDRC and private firms. Chinese Premier Li Qiang heads the State Council, or cabinet, which oversees the state planner. He has been attempting to reassure the private sector as part of his drive to re-invigorate China's post-pandemic economy.

"Private entrepreneurs or enterprises will enjoy a better environment and broader space for development ... we will create a level playing field for all kinds of market entities and we will make further efforts to support private entrepreneurs to grow and thrive," Li said during an address in March.

Source: Reuters

