Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's state planner urges coal firms to meet contractual obligations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's state planner urges coal firms to meet contractual obligations

25 Oct 2021 10:29AM (Updated: 25 Oct 2021 10:24AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's state planner on Monday said it has urged coal companies to strictly perform their contractual obligations as it continues to take measures to boost supplies and steady soaring prices.

China has been pushing coal miners to ramp up output and hiking imports so that power stations can rebuild stockpiles before the winter heating season, but analysts say shortages are likely to persist for at least another few months.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it will urge upstream and downstream coal companies to sign all mid- and long-term contracts for power and coal and "give full play to the medium and long-term coal contracts to stabilize the market".

It has also asked firms to strengthen credit supervision over medium- and long-term contracts for thermal coal, according to a statement on its WeChat account.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh and Dominique Patton; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Richard Pullin)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us