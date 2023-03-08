Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Sunny Optical Technology plans $2.5 billion investment in Vietnam
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Sunny Optical Technology plans $2.5 billion investment in Vietnam

08 Mar 2023 11:32PM (Updated: 08 Mar 2023 11:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : China's Sunny Optical Technology Group is planning to invest up to $2.5 billion to develop an optical production complex in northern Vietnam, the local government said on Wednesday.

The complex would cover an area of between 26 and 40 hectares in Yen Binh Industrial Park in Thai Nguyen province, the provincial People's Committee said in a statement, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the lens maker and the province.

Construction of the facility would take five years upon the granting of an investment licence by the local authorities, the committee said, adding it would supply electronics and automobile industries.

Thai Nguyen province, 45 kilometres (28 miles) north of Hanoi, is currently home to Samsung Electronics' largest Vietnam-based smartphone factory.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.