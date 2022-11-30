Logo
Business

China's Sunshine Insurance targets up to $950 million in HK IPO
China's Sunshine Insurance targets up to $950 million in HK IPO

30 Nov 2022 12:12PM (Updated: 30 Nov 2022 12:12PM)
China's Sunshine Insurance launched on Wednesday a Hong Kong initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to $950 million in a deal that would be the second-largest new share sale in the city in 2022.

The company is selling 1.15 billion shares in a price range of HK$5.83 to HK$6.45, according to its listing documents lodged with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The final price of the shares is due to be set on Monday and the company is scheduled to begin trading on the Hong Kong exchange on Dec. 9.

In its prospectus, Sunshine Insurance said it had life, health, accident, property, and casualty insurance products under its brands.

It said it was the 12th largest life insurance company and the 7th largest property and casualty insurer in mainland China, based on China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission data.

Sunshine Insurance said it had 416.3 billion yuan ($58.29 billion) in total investment assets as of June 30 this year.

($1 = 7.1408 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 7.8075 Hong Kong dollars)

Source: Reuters

