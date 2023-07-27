Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Sunwoda plans $274.7 million Hungarian battery plant
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Sunwoda plans $274.7 million Hungarian battery plant

27 Jul 2023 05:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's Sunwoda Electronic plans to build a power battery factory in Hungary for electric vehicles, with initial investment of up to 1.96 billion yuan ($274.71 million), as Chinese battery makers expand in the European market.

The money will be used for purposes including land purchase, project construction and equipment procurement, Sunwoda said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Thursday.

Sunwoda, a smaller player among Chinese battery makers, counts Xpeng, Mercedes and Guangzhou Automobile Group among its biggest clients.

Its move comes as Chinese battery suppliers shake up Europe's e-mobility supply chains by setting themselves up on the continent.

Chinese market leader Contemporary Amperex Technology (CATL) is building a 7.3 billion euro ($8.13 billion) battery plant, also in Hungary, following its first European production site in Germany.

EVE Energy announced in June that it would set up a plant in Hungary with investment of up to 9.97 billion yuan to make large cylinder batteries.

($1 = 7.1380 Chinese yuan renminbi)

($1 = 0.8977 euros)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.