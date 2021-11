BEIJING : China's new taxes and fees reductions in the first three quarters totalled 910.1 billion yuan (US$142.19 billion), data from the State Tax Administration showed on Friday, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

The finance ministry said in July that the total new taxes and fees reductions this year would exceed 700 billion yuan.

(US$1 = 6.4008 Chinese yuan)

