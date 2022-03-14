Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Tencent faces possible record fine for anti-money-laundering violations: Report
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Tencent faces possible record fine for anti-money-laundering violations: Report

China's Tencent faces possible record fine for anti-money-laundering violations: Report

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

14 Mar 2022 07:37PM (Updated: 14 Mar 2022 07:54PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tencent Holdings is facing a potential fine, which could be at least hundreds of millions of yuan, for violating some central bank regulations on its WeChat Pay mobile network, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (Mar 14), citing people familiar with the matter.

Financial regulators recently found that WeChat Pay had broken China's anti-money-laundering rules and had lapses in compliance with "know your customer" and "know your business" regulations, the Journal said.

Tencent and China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Shares in the Chinese technology giant fell around 10 per cent on the report.

The PBOC uncovered the violations during a routine inspection of WeChat Pay that concluded in late 2021, according to the Journal.

Related:

The mobile payments network was also found to have permitted the transfer and laundering of funds with illicit transactions such as gambling, the report said.

Last year, China fined Alibaba Group Holding a record 18 billion yuan (US$2.83 billion) for the company's anti-monopoly violations.

China recently launched a three-year campaign led by the PBOC and the Ministry of Public Security, to fight money laundering. 

Source: Reuters/ga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us