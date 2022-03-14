China's Tencent faces possible record fine for anti-money-laundering violations: Report

Tencent Holdings is facing a potential fine, which could be at least hundreds of millions of yuan, for violating some central bank regulations on its WeChat Pay mobile network, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday (Mar 14), citing people familiar with the matter.

Financial regulators recently found that WeChat Pay had broken China's anti-money-laundering rules and had lapses in compliance with "know your customer" and "know your business" regulations, the Journal said.

Tencent and China's central bank, the People's Bank of China (PBOC), did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment. Shares in the Chinese technology giant fell around 10 per cent on the report.

The PBOC uncovered the violations during a routine inspection of WeChat Pay that concluded in late 2021, according to the Journal.