Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

China's Tencent revises pay rise policy in memo, amid cost savings pressures

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Tencent is seen at its booth at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, China September 4, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

01 Jun 2022 07:25PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 07:40PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: China's Tencent has told staff it will no longer guarantee them a pay raise upon promotion, according to an internal letter seen by Reuters, as it reviews its salary policy amid a wider cost-cutting drive.

The Chinese social media and gaming giant told its employees of the policy change on Tuesday (May 31), saying the decision was taken as part of a yearly review in consideration of the "company's operation plan and the external environment."

But it said the company would still conduct an annual salary review to consider an individual's contribution and performance.

Tencent, which declined to comment on Wednesday, told staff in 2020 it would no longer guarantee an annual salary rise.

Its latest policy change reflects the changing circumstances of China's technology giants, once among the fastest growing Chinese firms and sought after employers but now hit hard by a bruising regulatory crackdown and a slowing economy.

Tencent, China's most valuable company, reported quarterly earnings last month showing profit halved from a year earlier and revenues stagnated, its worst performance since it went public in 2004.

Founder and Chief Executive Pony Ma told analysts the company had implemented cost control measures and scaled back non-core businesses in the first quarter. He said it was looking to "achieve a more optimised cost structure going forward".

It has shut its Penguin Esports unit. Reuters reported earlier this year that Tencent and peer Alibaba Group planned to make numerous job cuts.

The latest Tencent salary policy change, first reported by local media on Wednesday, was one of the most discussed topics on the Maimai career portal, China's equivalent of Linkedin.

"Quality candidates will now weigh the stability of a Tencent job," said one user on Maimai, who used a pseudonym and said he was a Tencent employee.

Ma caused a stir on Chinese social media recently after he reposted an article on China's economy, breaking his usual silence on an increasingly sensitive topic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us