Business

China's Tencent says it is expanding testing of 'Hunyuan' AI model
FILE PHOTO: Tencent sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song

03 Aug 2023 05:21PM (Updated: 03 Aug 2023 06:15PM)
HONG KONG : China's Tencent Holdings said on Thursday that it has started internal testing of its self-developed artificial intelligence (AI) model, which is now being integrated with a number of internal services and products.

In a statement sent to Reuters on Thursday, Tencent said its foundation AI model named "Hunyuan" has been integrated with a range of products such as Tencent Cloud, Tencent Meeting and Tencent Docs.

"The Tencent Hunyuan large model, completely developed by ourselves from scratch, has now entered the application testing phase within the company," the company said.

This comes after Chinese regulators published a set on interim rules on generative AI last month, paving the way for Chinese tech companies such as Tencent and Alibaba to roll out products with AI features as soon as late August once they obtain approvals.

AI has become a focus for Tencent in recent months. Reuters first reported the company's effort to develop the Hunyuan model in February. In a call with analysts in May, Tencent said AI will be a signficant "growth multiplier".

On Thursday, Tencent also listed Tencent Games, Tencent Advertising, QQ Browser, WeChat Search and Tencent Fintech as lines of business that have been testing the Hunyuan model recently.

"Initial effects have been achieved and more businesses and applications are in the process of being connected (to the model)," the Shenzhen-based company said.

Source: Reuters

