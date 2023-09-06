Logo
China's Tencent to unveil AI chatbot after Beijing clears hurdles
China's Tencent to unveil AI chatbot after Beijing clears hurdles

FILE PHOTO: A man walks outside the Tencent headquarters in Nanshan district of Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China September 2, 2022. REUTERS/David Kirton/File Photo

06 Sep 2023 10:27AM (Updated: 06 Sep 2023 10:47AM)
HONG KONG :China's internet giant Tencent Holdings said that it will unveil an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot on Thursday, according to a social media post it published on Wednesday.

The post featured a demo conversation a user had with the AI chatbot, which helped the user write promotional materials.

It comes after China started to approve AI chatbots for public release last month. Other big tech companies in China including Baidu Inc and SenseTime Group released their AI chatbots last week.

Tencent has been developing its own AI model named "Hunyuan" for months and the company said last month that it was expanding the test of the model internally.

Reuters reported in February that the company formed a team to develop a ChatGPT-like chatbot named "HunyuanAide" at the time.

Tencent's shares were down around 1 per cent on Wednesday, lagging a 0.5 per cent drop in the broader market.

Source: Reuters

