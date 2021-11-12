China's Tianjin eases residential permit rules as property market slows

BEIJING : China's northern city of Tianjin has sharply cut the time needed for non-local elderly people to become registered residents, in a move that will boost the number of people qualified to buy homes and could shore up a slowing local property market.

Elderly people whose children have properties in the city can now get their household registration permits within six months of application instead of three years, according to a notice published on the website of the local government recently.

Dwellers with household registration permits in the city currently are allowed to buy up to two homes, while those without permits can buy only one.

Tianjin, which shares a border with the capital city Beijing, has been hit by a slowdown in its property market. New home prices in September fell for the first time since October last year.

China's property market has significantly slowed since May, with sentiment shaken by signs of stress in the sector, including a widening liquidity crisis that has engulfed some of the country's biggest and most indebted developers.

Last month, Harbin, the capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, became one of the first cities to announce measures to support property developers and their projects to stave off a local real estate crisis.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Mark Potter)