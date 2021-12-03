Logo
China's top anti-graft watchdog probing Shanghai head of banking and insurance regulator
Business

FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China is pictured in Beijing, China February 10, 2018. Picture taken February 10, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

03 Dec 2021 07:29PM (Updated: 03 Dec 2021 07:25PM)
BEIJING : China's top anti-corruption watchdog said it is investigating the head of the Shanghai office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission, Han Yi, over serious violations of party discipline and national laws.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) announced the probe in a statement published on Friday, without giving further details.

The CCDI started in October a roughly two-month inspection of 25 financial institutions including the central bank, the banking and insurance regulator, stock exchanges, commercial banks and asset-management companies.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

