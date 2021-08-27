China's top bank ICBC posts 9.9per cent rise in H1 profit

SHANGHAI/BEIJING :Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), the world's largest commercial lender by assets, said its net profit rose 9.87per cent in the first half of 2021 from the same period last year.

Profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 163.47 billion yuan (US$25.23 billion) from 148.79 billion yuan a year earlier, the lender said in a statement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Friday.

That was the biggest increase in first-half profit since 2013 and implies a net profit of 77.74 billion yuan for the second quarter, up from 64.3 billion yuan a year ago, Reuters calculations show.

Also on Friday, China's Bank of Communications Co Ltd (BoCom), the country's sixth-largest lender by assets, posted a 15.1per cent increase in first-half net profit.

Both lenders reported a slight fall in non-performing loan (NPL) ratios, with ICBC saying its NPL ratio dipped to 1.54per cent at the end of June from 1.58per cent at the end of the first quarter.

BoCom reported a 1.6per cent NPL ratio at the end of the first half, compared to 1.64per cent at the end of the previous quarter.

BoCom said its net interest margin - a key indicator of bank profitability - inched up to 1.55per cent at the end of June, from 1.54per cent at the end of March, while ICBC saw a slight fall to 2.12per cent from 2.14per cent over the same period.

China's economy staged a solid rebound in the first half of the year after early 2020's coronavirus-induced slump, but growth has recently shown some signs of losing steam.

(US$1 = 6.4791 Chinese yuan renminbi)

