Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

China's top chipmaker SMIC says smartphone, PC demand has 'dropped like a rock'

FILE PHOTO: A man visits a booth of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), at China International Semiconductor Expo (IC China 2020) following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Shanghai, China October 14, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

13 May 2022 05:55PM (Updated: 13 May 2022 05:55PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp said on Friday it anticipates smartphone sales from its clients this year to fall by at least 200 million units due to the Russia-Ukraine war and China's COVID lockdowns.

While SMIC previously had issues fulfilling orders due to high demand amid a global chip shortage, customers from the smartphone, personal computer and household appliance sectors were now cancelling orders due to these two events, CEO Zhao Haijun told analysts after the company's quarterly results.

Demand for such products "dropped like a rock" as sales in Russia and Ukraine were heavily impacted while China's COVID lockdowns meant that companies had trouble delivering products or had to shut stores, he said.

"This year we expect (demand for) smartphones to fall by at least 200 million units, and the majority of these 200 million are from our domestic Chinese phone makers. So many orders have been cancelled."

This meant that the proportion of SMIC's manufacturing capacity dedicated to smartphones and such products had fallen to 29 per cent, he said, from around 50 per cent previously.

His comments provide a glimpse into how Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's attempts to stamp out COVID are impacting both global supply chains as well as consumer demand. SMIC, which has factories in Shanghai, has managed to keep these open through the city's lockdown via closed loop management.

SMIC posted a 66.9 per cent jump in first quarter revenue and said net profit rose 181.5 per cent to $447.2 million.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us