China's top court says it wants to strengthen trials involving unfair competition

SHANGHAI : China's top court on Friday proposed measures to aid the development of small, medium and micro enterprises, saying it wanted to strengthen trials of cases involving anti-monopoly and unfair competition, state media reported.

The Supreme People's Court said it also wanted to establish a "green channel" for some cases involving small, medium and micro firms, especially ones with "salvageable value", which could help them with debt repayment plans, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)