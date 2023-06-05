Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's top investment bank cuts base salary by up to 15% -sources
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's top investment bank cuts base salary by up to 15% -sources

China's top investment bank cuts base salary by up to 15% -sources

FILE PHOTO: The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing, China, March 22, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

05 Jun 2023 08:35PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG/BEIJING : China's CITIC Securities is cutting pay across its investment banking division, lowering base salaries by up to 15 per cent, sources close to the matter said, in a rare move in the country's financial sector as Beijing pushes to bridge income disparity.

The country's top investment bank by market value has also not yet paid bonuses to bankers for work done last year, the two sources said. The bonuses are usually paid out early in the second quarter.

All the sources declined to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

CITIC Securities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.