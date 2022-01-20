Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's top steel producer Hebei sees output down 10per cent in 2021 amid government curbs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's top steel producer Hebei sees output down 10per cent in 2021 amid government curbs

China's top steel producer Hebei sees output down 10per cent in 2021 amid government curbs

FILE PHOTO: A worker welds at the Hebei Zongheng Iron and Steel plant that is under construction at the Tangshan Fengnan Economic Development Zone, Hebei province, China, August 22, 2018. Picture taken August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

20 Jan 2022 03:49PM (Updated: 20 Jan 2022 03:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's top steel producer, Hebei province, saw crude steel output plunge 10per cent in 2021, hurt by stringent environment controls aimed at curbing pollution and reducing carbon emissions.

The northern province of Hebei, which produces more than double the world's second biggest steelmaker India, made 225 million tonnes of the metal last year, down 9.9per cent from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Thursday.

Still, it accounted for more than one-fifth of China's total steel production, which stood at 1.03 billion tonnes last year, down 3per cent from a record high in 2020.

Graphic: China crude steel production- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/zgvomaxbqvd/012002.png

The falling output came amid Beijing's requirement for lower annual production as authorities try to contain energy consumption in the ferrous sector that contributes around 15per cent of China's total carbon emissions.

Along with Hebei, other major steel producing provinces also saw their production fall from a year earlier. The second and third producers, Jiangsu and Shandong, saw output drop 1.5per cent and 4.3per cent respectively last year, according to the NBS.

With China holding the Winter Olympics in February, the government has ordered steel mills surrounding Beijing to cut their output until mid-March in 2022.

Steel hub Tangshan city in Hebei has sounded several pollution alerts in recent months, with the industrial sector urged to curtail production accordingly.

However, for plants out of the smog-blanketed area - such as central Hubei province and some southern regions that welcomed relocated steel capacity in recent years - production increased in 2021.

The Guangxi autonomous region's steel output jumped 6per cent to 36.6 million tonnes last year, increasing its national ranking to seventh from tenth, the statistics bureau data showed.

"Steel production (curbs) this year could be relaxed pending market condition," analysts with CITIC Securities wrote in a note. "But overall output is still expected to drop amid government controls."

Graphic: China's regional steel production- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/znvnelabapl/01201.png

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Emily Chow; Editing by Mark Potter)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us