China's Tsingshan starts to deliver nickel matte to Huayou Cobalt
10 Feb 2022 04:48PM (Updated: 10 Feb 2022 05:48PM)
BEIJING: China's Tsingshan Holding Group has started to deliver nickel matte to Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co Ltd based on an earlier supply agreement, the latter said on an interactive investor platform on Thursday (Feb 10).

Tsingshan, the world's top nickel and stainless steel producer, reached agreements to provide 60,000 tonnes of nickel matte to Huayou and 40,000 tonnes to CNGR Advanced Material within one year from October 2021.

The company officially began production of nickel matte - an intermediate nickel product that can be processed into chemicals to make electric vehicle batteries - in Indonesia in December.

Huayou did not provide more detail on the delivery, but added that its nickel matte project operated by unit Huake Nickel Indonesia is progressing "steadily".

 

Source: Reuters/ta

