China's Tuhu Car set to open flat at HK$28 per share in Hong Kong debut
Business

China's Tuhu Car set to open flat at HK$28 per share in Hong Kong debut

26 Sep 2023 09:28AM
SYDNEY : Shares in Chinese car maintenance firm Tuhu Car are set to open flat at the HK$28 issue price when the stock starts trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Source: Reuters

