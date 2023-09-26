China's Tuhu Car set to open flat at HK$28 per share in Hong Kong debut

SYDNEY : Shares in Chinese car maintenance firm Tuhu Car are set to open flat at the HK$28 issue price when the stock starts trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
SYDNEY : Shares in Chinese car maintenance firm Tuhu Car are set to open flat at the HK$28 issue price when the stock starts trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us