Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Weibo ups stake in Inmyshow Digital with $315 million acquisition
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Weibo ups stake in Inmyshow Digital with $315 million acquisition

China's Weibo ups stake in Inmyshow Digital with $315 million acquisition

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese social media app Weibo is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

01 Mar 2023 09:26PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 09:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's Weibo Corp said on Wednesday it was raising its stake in Shanghai-listed media marketing firm Inmyshow Digital Technology Group Co Ltd through the acquisition of ShowWorld Hong Kong Ltd for 2.16 billion yuan ($314.7 million).

ShowWorld Hong Kong, a subsidiary of Chinese technology company SINA Corp, holds an 18.4 per cent stake in Inmyshow Digital Technology.

On completion of the deal, Weibo will own a cumulative 26.57 per cent stake in Inmyshow, becoming its biggest shareholder.

Inmyshow Digital Technology provides its clients with marketing strategies and social media operations. It also assists with maintenance and technical support. Weibo's Chief Financial Officer Fei Cao is currently a board member at Inmyshow.

Earlier in the day, Weibo said its quarterly revenue fell 27 per cent to $448 million, adding that its monthly active users rose to 586 million in December. It reported a drop in adjusted profit for the quarter.

($1 = 6.8640 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.