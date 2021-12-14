Logo
Business

China's WeRide receives strategic investment from GAC Group for robotaxis
China's WeRide receives strategic investment from GAC Group for robotaxis

FILE PHOTO: People walk past a WeRide autonomous driving robobus near its office in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China May 11, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

14 Dec 2021 07:09PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2021 07:48PM)
SHANGHAI : WeRide, a China-based autonomous driving startup, said on Tuesday that it had received a strategic investment from Guangzhou Automobile Group which will deepen their partnership that is focused on developing and making robotaxis.

It did not disclose the size of the investment. The two plan to build a fleet of tens of thousands of robotaxis in the coming years, WeRide said in a statement.

WeRide is also backed by Nissan Motor. Last month, WeRide said it planned to make its robotaxis available for booking by the public on GAC Group's Ontime ride-hailing app by next year.

(This story has been refiled to fix spelling of robotaxis in first paragraph)

(Reporting by Brenda Goh, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

