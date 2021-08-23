Logo
China's WH Group discloses allegations made by former director
FILE PHOTO: Workers sort cuts of fresh pork in a processing plant of pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province China, November 24, 2017. REUTERS/Dominique Patton

23 Aug 2021 01:24PM (Updated: 23 Aug 2021 01:20PM)
Chinese pork processing giant WH Group Ltd on Monday disclosed details on allegations made by a former director, which the company previously said were "untrue" and "misleading".

The company said on Monday some of the allegations were related to https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0823/2021082300185.pdf transfer of funds from its Shanghai-listed unit Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co to offshore markets.

WH Group earlier in August noted media reports citing allegations against the group made by Wan Hongjian, a former executive director who was removed in June.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Source: Reuters

