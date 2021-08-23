China's WH Group discloses allegations made by former director

Chinese pork processing giant WH Group Ltd on Monday disclosed details on allegations made by a former director, which the company previously said were "untrue" and "misleading".

The company said on Monday some of the allegations were related to https://www1.hkexnews.hk/listedco/listconews/sehk/2021/0823/2021082300185.pdf transfer of funds from its Shanghai-listed unit Henan Shuanghui Investment & Development Co to offshore markets.

WH Group earlier in August noted media reports citing allegations against the group made by Wan Hongjian, a former executive director who was removed in June.

