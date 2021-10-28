Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's winter natural gas demand to rise 10per cent from year earlier
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's winter natural gas demand to rise 10% from year earlier

China's winter natural gas demand to rise 10% from year earlier

FILE PHOTO: An employee works on the production line of tanks for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at an energy equipment company in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

28 Oct 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 02:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TIANJIN: China's demand for natural gas is expected to rise to 180 billion cubic meters (bcm) this winter, up 10 per cent from a year earlier, an official at Petro China, the country's top oil and gas producer, said on Thursday (Oct 28).

Petrochina has secured 106.2 bcm of gas supplies for this winter, up 8.4per cent from a year ago, the official told a seminar organised by state-backed Chongqing Gas Exchange in Tianjin.

Li Wei, a vice director at PetroChina's natural gas marketing company, the country’s largest natural gas wholesaler, said about 60 bcm of the natural gas would be supplied from domestic sources, while imported pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) would reach about 20 bcm and 10 bcm, respectively.

PetroChina plans to supply 82 bcm of natural gas for residential heating in cities and sell the rest to industrial sectors such as fertiliser and chemicals.

"We expected that in general gas supply is able to meet the market demand this winter, but there could be tight supply in some peak periods," said Li, adding that potential extreme was a major uncertainty.

Meteorological experts have predicted the return of the El Nino weather pattern this winter, indicating lower temperatures in northern China and less rainfall in southern China which could lead to stronger gas demand for heating and power generation.

Related:

The central government has urged energy firms to step up efforts to boost gas supply before winter heating demand emerges in mid-November.

So far, China has secured a total of 174.4 bcm of natural gas supply for this winter, according to PetroChina's Li and Li Jianlei, a manager at Sinopec.

Sinopec was set to provide a total of 27 bcm of natural gas to the market for this winter, including 13.24 bcm from its domestic fields.

Sinopec's Li also said the company is "actively" increasing gas storage for emergency use. A new 266,000 cubic metres berth at its Tianjin LNG terminal is scheduled to launch by end-November.

Source: Reuters/gs

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us