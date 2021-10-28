China's winter natural gas demand to rise 10% from year earlier

TIANJIN: China's demand for natural gas is expected to rise to 180 billion cubic meters (bcm) this winter, up 10 per cent from a year earlier, an official at Petro China, the country's top oil and gas producer, said on Thursday (Oct 28).

Petrochina has secured 106.2 bcm of gas supplies for this winter, up 8.4per cent from a year ago, the official told a seminar organised by state-backed Chongqing Gas Exchange in Tianjin.

Li Wei, a vice director at PetroChina's natural gas marketing company, the country’s largest natural gas wholesaler, said about 60 bcm of the natural gas would be supplied from domestic sources, while imported pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) would reach about 20 bcm and 10 bcm, respectively.

PetroChina plans to supply 82 bcm of natural gas for residential heating in cities and sell the rest to industrial sectors such as fertiliser and chemicals.

"We expected that in general gas supply is able to meet the market demand this winter, but there could be tight supply in some peak periods," said Li, adding that potential extreme was a major uncertainty.

Meteorological experts have predicted the return of the El Nino weather pattern this winter, indicating lower temperatures in northern China and less rainfall in southern China which could lead to stronger gas demand for heating and power generation.