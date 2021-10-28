Logo
China's winter natural gas demand to rise 10per cent from year earlier
FILE PHOTO: An employee works on the production line of tanks for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at an energy equipment company in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China March 14, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer

28 Oct 2021 11:09AM (Updated: 28 Oct 2021 11:06AM)
TIANJIN, China : China's demand for natural gas for this winter is expected to rise by 10per cent from a year earlier to 180 billion cubic meters (bcm), an official with the country's top oil and gas producer PetroChina said on Thursday.

Petrochina has secured 106.2 bcm of gas supplies for this winter, up 8.4per cent from a year ago, the official told a seminar organized by China's state-backed Chongqing Gas Exchange in Tianjin.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu and Chen Aizhu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

