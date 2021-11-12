Logo
China's Xi calls for more APEC investment in economic, technological cooperation - state media
FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a meeting commemorating the 110th anniversary of Xinhai Revolution at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins/File Photo

12 Nov 2021 08:39PM (Updated: 12 Nov 2021 09:17PM)
BEIJING : China's President Xi Jinping on Friday told fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders that economic and technological cooperation is important for the bloc and should receive further investment, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Participating in the APEC leaders summit via video link, Xi also said China would "unswervingly" expand its opening up to the outside world and share China's development opportunities with the world and Asia-Pacific countries, CCTV said.

(Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; writing by Tom Daly, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Source: Reuters

