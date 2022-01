BEIJING : Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday that countries should strengthen economic policy coordination and prevent the world economy from dipping again.

The world should foster new opportunities amidst the crises caused by COVID-19, he told the World Economic Forum's virtual Davos Agenda conference, which is taking place after the WEF postponed its in-person annual meeting because of the pandemic.

(Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Kevin Liffey)