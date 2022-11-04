Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities

China's Xi says country will continue to open up, share opportunities

FILE PHOTO: China's President Xi Jinping is seen on screens in the media center as he speaks at the opening ceremony of the third China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, China November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Aly Song

04 Nov 2022 08:49PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 08:49PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SHANGHAI : China will continue to open up and cooperate with all countries to share opportunities, President Xi Jinping said on Friday at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai.

Speaking via video, Xi said China would encourage more foreign investment and accelerate construction projects such as the Hainan free trade port.

"China will urge all countries and parties to share opportunities for deepening international cooperation, fully and deeply participate in the reform of the World Trade Organization, and promote trade and investment liberalisation and facilitation," he said.

Xi secured a third term as general secretary at the ruling Communist Party's twice-a-decade congress last month, where he urged the party to brace for hardship and strengthen national security.

CIIE, a fair focused on the import of foreign goods, was launched by China in 2018 to showcase its free trade credentials.

Organizers of the event, which runs from Nov 5-10, said that companies from 127 countries and regions will showcase their products or services at the exhibition.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.