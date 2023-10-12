China's Xi spurs efforts in core technologies -state media

BEIJING : China's President Xi Jinping has called for speeding up efforts to make breakthroughs in core technologies, state media reported on Thursday, amid tensions with the United States.

During a speech on promoting the development of the Yangtze River economic belt, Xi also reaffirmed the goal of modernising China's supply chains, developing advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries, state media said.

Faced with increased technology curbs imposed by the United States, President Xi has repeatedly stressed the need for self-reliance in technology to curb the use of foreign technology.

Provinces and cities along the Yangtze River must shoulder the responsibility for food, energy security as well as supply chain security, state media quoted Xi as saying.

The regions should deepen energy cooperation, promote clean and efficient use of coal, focus on hydropower, and combine traditional energy with new energy such as wind power, Xi said.