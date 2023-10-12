Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Xi spurs efforts in core technologies -state media
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Xi spurs efforts in core technologies -state media

China's Xi spurs efforts in core technologies -state media

FILE PHOTO: Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a reception dinner at the Great Hall of the People ahead of China's National Day in Beijing, China on September 28, 2023. Jade Gao/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

12 Oct 2023 07:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING : China's President Xi Jinping has called for speeding up efforts to make breakthroughs in core technologies, state media reported on Thursday, amid tensions with the United States.

During a speech on promoting the development of the Yangtze River economic belt, Xi also reaffirmed the goal of modernising China's supply chains, developing advanced manufacturing and strategic emerging industries, state media said.

Faced with increased technology curbs imposed by the United States, President Xi has repeatedly stressed the need for self-reliance in technology to curb the use of foreign technology.

Provinces and cities along the Yangtze River must shoulder the responsibility for food, energy security as well as supply chain security, state media quoted Xi as saying.

The regions should deepen energy cooperation, promote clean and efficient use of coal, focus on hydropower, and combine traditional energy with new energy such as wind power, Xi said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.