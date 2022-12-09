Logo
Business

China's Xi tells Gulf nations to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals
China's Xi tells Gulf nations to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals

China's Xi tells Gulf nations to use Shanghai exchange for yuan energy deals

Chinese President Xi Jinping signs a document during a meeting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz (not pictured) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 8, 2022. Bandar Algaloud/Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS

09 Dec 2022 09:30PM (Updated: 09 Dec 2022 09:30PM)
BEIJING : China's President Xi Jinping said in Riyadh on Friday that China and Gulf nations should make full use of the Shanghai Petroleum and National Gas Exchange as a platform to carry out yuan settlement of oil and gas trade.

China and states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) are natural partners for cooperation, Xi said in a speech at the China-GCC summit.

In his speech, Xi proposed various areas for cooperation in the next three to five years, including energy, finance and investment, innovation and new technologies, as well as aerospace, and language and cultures.

Source: Reuters

