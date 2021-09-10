Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Ximalaya drops US IPO plans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Ximalaya drops US IPO plans

10 Sep 2021 01:49AM (Updated: 10 Sep 2021 01:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

China's largest online audio platform Ximalaya said on Thursday it had decided not to proceed with its plans for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States.

The move comes after Reuters reported in May that China is pressing Ximalaya to drop its plans to list in the United States and go for Hong Kong instead, showing how authorities are seeking to further tighten their grip over private media and internet businesses.

Ximalaya, backed by China's Tencent Holdings, had filed for an IPO in April, looking to cash in on growing demand as more people tuned in to podcasts while staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us