China's Xinjiang puts output limits on five aluminium smelters - document
China's Xinjiang puts output limits on five aluminium smelters - document

26 Aug 2021 10:54PM (Updated: 26 Aug 2021 10:51PM)
A prefecture in China's Xinjiang region has imposed monthly and annual output limits on five aluminium smelters starting from August as part of efforts to stamp out illegal production, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

The document issued by Changji prefecture, whose authenticity was confirmed by a Xinjiang metals association official, orders smelter East Hope to keep monthly production at 54,000 tonnes, compared to an average of around 75,000 tonnes so far this year.

(Reporting by Tom Daly; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

