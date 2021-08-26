China's Xinjiang puts output limits on five aluminium smelters - document

A prefecture in China's Xinjiang region has imposed monthly and annual output limits on five aluminium smelters starting from August as part of efforts to stamp out illegal production, according to a government document reviewed by Reuters.

The document issued by Changji prefecture, whose authenticity was confirmed by a Xinjiang metals association official, orders smelter East Hope to keep monthly production at 54,000 tonnes, compared to an average of around 75,000 tonnes so far this year.

