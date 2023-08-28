China's Xpeng to acquire Didi's smart EV unit in deal worth up to $744 million

HONG KONG :Chinese electric car company Xpeng said it will acquire ride-hailing giant Didi's smart electric vehicle unit and the two companies will form a strategic partnership.

Xpeng's shares surged around 16 per cent in early Monday trade.

As part of the deal, which could be worth as much as $744 million, Xpeng will launch an A-class model next year under a new brand, currently called MONA, aiming to expand in the mass-market segment.

"Project 'MONA' will accelerate the Company's production and sales growth and help achieve greater economies of scale," Xpeng said in a statement.

Didi will support the launch by "providing access to its mobility market" and the two companies will explore strategic cooperation in a number of areas, including marketing, financial and insurance services.

Didi will acquire around 3.25 per cent of Xpeng shares under the deal, which could increase depending on whether production and sales targets are fulfilled. The likely maximum deal value of $744 million includes potential milestone payments.