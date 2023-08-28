Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Xpeng to take over Didi's autonomus vehicle unit, eyeing 2024 launch
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Xpeng to take over Didi's autonomus vehicle unit, eyeing 2024 launch

China's Xpeng to take over Didi's autonomus vehicle unit, eyeing 2024 launch

A screen displays trading information for ride-hailing giant Didi Global on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File photo

28 Aug 2023 08:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG : China's car hailing giant Didi said it is selling its autonomous vehicle unit to electric car company Xpeng, forming a strategic partnership to launch a new car brand in 2024.

An A-class smart EV model will be launched in 2024 as the debut product of company's new brand MONA. This marks the first official partnership between the two companies.

To acquire assets related to Didi's smart EV project, Xpeng will issue class A shares representing about 3.25 per cent of the company's outstanding share capital, Xpeng said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.