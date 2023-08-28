China's Xpeng to take over Didi's autonomus vehicle unit, eyeing 2024 launch

HONG KONG : China's car hailing giant Didi said it is selling its autonomous vehicle unit to electric car company Xpeng, forming a strategic partnership to launch a new car brand in 2024.

An A-class smart EV model will be launched in 2024 as the debut product of company's new brand MONA. This marks the first official partnership between the two companies.

To acquire assets related to Didi's smart EV project, Xpeng will issue class A shares representing about 3.25 per cent of the company's outstanding share capital, Xpeng said.