China's Yango Group seeks debt forbearance over repayment concerns: Redd

SHANGHAI: Chinese developer Yango Group has asked holders of its asset-backed securities to refrain from asking for repayment for a year over concerns it would struggle to pay, financial intelligence provider Redd reported.

Yango's 1.27 billion yuan (US$198 million) 6.5 per cent asset-backed securities mature in November 2022 but give holders the option to demand repayment next month.

In a report late on Friday (Oct 29), Redd cited four unnamed sources as saying the company had made the request to investors on Friday, at a closed-door meeting in Shanghai attended by senior executives.

Yango has no plans to provide credit enhancements to encourage holders to approve the extension, and executives indicated the company "could have trouble paying" if investors declined to extend the put date, the report said.

No bondholders had approved the plan by the end of the meeting, Redd reported.