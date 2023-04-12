Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

China's Zeekr launches SUV to boost premium EV sales
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

China's Zeekr launches SUV to boost premium EV sales

China's Zeekr launches SUV to boost premium EV sales

FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past a sign of Geely's new premium electric vehicle (EV) brand Zeekr at its factory in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, China April 15, 2021. REUTERS/Yilei Sun

12 Apr 2023 09:21PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2023 09:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CHENGDU, China : Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr on Wednesday launched a new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) as the Geely-owned brand strives for market share in a premium segment previously dominated by German rivals.

With a starting price of 189,800 yuan ($27,615.31), the Zeekr X SUV offers features such as the ability to unlock the car using facial recoginition technology and an in-vehicle refridgerator, CEO Andy An said at an event in China's southwestern city of Chengdu.

The company will start delivering the Zeekr X from June this year, he added.

($1 = 6.8730 Chinese yuan renminbi)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.