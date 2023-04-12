China's Zeekr launches SUV to boost premium EV sales

CHENGDU, China : Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zeekr on Wednesday launched a new compact sports utility vehicle (SUV) as the Geely-owned brand strives for market share in a premium segment previously dominated by German rivals.

With a starting price of 189,800 yuan ($27,615.31), the Zeekr X SUV offers features such as the ability to unlock the car using facial recoginition technology and an in-vehicle refridgerator, CEO Andy An said at an event in China's southwestern city of Chengdu.

The company will start delivering the Zeekr X from June this year, he added.

($1 = 6.8730 Chinese yuan renminbi)