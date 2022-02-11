China's Zhenro Properties shares, bonds plunge on debt restructuring concern

SHANGHAI :Shares and bonds of Chinese property developer Zhenro Properties fell heavily on Friday before one of its yuan bonds was temporarily suspended from trading.

Its shares closed down 66.4per cent to their lowest level since listing in Hong Kong in January 2018, while shares in its property services unit plunged 57.7per cent. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index rose 2.2per cent.

Zhenro's 2024 yuan bond fell by more than 20per cent before being suspended in Shanghai.

Its offshore bonds due in August 2022 and September 2023 fell by around 9 cents to 37.772 cents and 48.675 cents on the dollar, respectively, data from Duration Finance showed.

The Shanghai-based company, China's No. 30 property developer by sales, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Local financial media outlet Cailianshe said Zhenro had denied market speculation it had plans to restructure its dollar bonds, saying it would redeem its $200 million perpetual bond as planned.

Zhenro said in a filing on January 4 that it had informed its trustee it would redeem in full the perpetual bond due March 5.

Analysts said it could cause Zhenro legal issues if the developer does not redeem the bond after a call notice, and it could also trigger a cross default.

Zhenro has $3.65 billion worth of international bonds outstanding, Refinitiv data show.

